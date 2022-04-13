The foremost group campaigning for the actualization of the Presidential ambition for Asiwaju Tinubu; South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23) is this week heading to Delta State for the official inauguration of DESBAT’23; Delta State Stakeholders for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 ; one of which its affiliates in the South-South region of Nigeria.

The group will pay courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri , His Royal Majesty The Orodje of Okpe and His Royal Majesty the Asagba of Asaba among other notable traditional rulers in the State and political leaders of note.

The formal inauguration of Executive Committees and leadership of DESBAT’23 /SWAGA’23 for the State and all the 22 Local Government Area will take place on 15th April 2022 in Warri to round up the program.

The leadership of DESBAT’23 unde Hon. Austin Oribioye expressed their readiness when for the inauguration when he said “we are launching out to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the President of Nigeria come 2023. We believe in his non-discriminatory leadership style and his Pan-Nigeria approach to governance. For this reason we are mobilizing the whole of Delta State in particular and South-South in general to support him by joining DESBAT so we can actualize this goal together and achieve a Nigeria that we all shall be proud of.

Leading the team as usual is the National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, accompanied by National Secretary; Hon. Bosun Oladele, Hon. Oye Ojo, National Treasurer; Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, (all members of Central Working Committee) North Central Alliance for Asiwaju’s Chairman, Alhaji Raji Ibrahim among others.

It will be recalled that the group now has inaugurated other affiliates like AKISAT (Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu), NCA’23 (North a central Alliance for Asiwaju) etc.