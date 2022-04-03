By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have reacted to the suspension of Imam Sheikh Nura Khalid. Nura was suspended for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

Many have condemned the decision taken by the Mosque committee, while some have unequivocally backed the decision.

Following different reactions, the Christian Association of Nigerian, with Arewa Youth Assembly and Coalition of Northern Groups have lent their voices to the trending issue.

Below are their reactions:

For Arewa, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, said:

“We at the Arewa Youth Forum hold all religious Clerics in high esteem. We, therefore, cannot join issues with the said Sheikh Nura Khalid.

“However, going by public opinion, Nigerians are not happy with this unending killings, kidnap for ransom and other heinous acts that seem to defy solution. We hope the authorities will rise to the occasion. It is our prayer that the Abuja Imam and those who suspended him will reconcile in good time so that he continues with his sermon in the spirit of the Ramadan.”

Speaking for Arewa Youth Assembly, Salihu Danlami said:

“The imam of Apo mosque is right. The primary responsibility of any reasonable government is the protection of it’s citizens and their properties.

“We are all living in fear, we cannot access most cities in North West of Nigeria through road, air or rail.

“It’s a wakeup call to Buhari to overhaul all his security heads and bring those that will work to protect Nigerians.”

For CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said:

“I understand that the removal or suspension of the Imam was done by the committee of the mosque and we as outsiders may not know the term of the agreement the two parties entered into when they engaged him as the Imam of their mosque.

“Nigerians, therefore, need to avoid the display of emotion and hasty judgment until we know exactly what happened and the term of engagement before jumping to any conclusion on this matter.

“The matter, for now, is an issue between an employee versus his employers, it is also an intra Faith matter. Nigerians need to get proper education and counsel from learned ulamas before jumping to any conclusion.

“If the facts happen to show that there is a violation of religious freedom or violation of freedom to express the person’s religion both in private and public as it is provided in our Constitution then we can join to fight against those who want to violate the religious right of any Nigerian.

“I will also wish to appeal to senior Islamic clerics to do everything possible for a quick resolution of this matter before people will capitalize on it to further create confusion in the country especially since it happened in the early part of a very important month in Islamic calendar, the month of Ramadan.”

For CNG, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez said:

“I don’t think anybody can be said to be wrong for just observing that the security situation is worsening and government must act to secure the lives of the citizens.

“The Sheikh was certainly not alone in this regard. The only difference is that this case has to do with a certain Dansadau who is believed to be courting favours from those in power. Dansadau must have acted either out of greed or ignorance or both but certainly he was satisfying a personal interest.

“Dansadau came from the most estranged communities of Zamfara state which he has abandoned since becoming Senator. It is shameful for leaders who cannot acquire the necessary courage to protect their people to now try to stop others from talking.”