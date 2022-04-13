By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A lecturer in the Department of Psychology, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, Sani Mazadu, and a tailor, Safiyanu Sa’id, have been killed at Angwan Rogo community in Jos North local government area of Plateau.

The duo, who were part of the security committee in a local mosque in the area, were killed Monday night by cultists during their ritual known as shara in the Hausa language.A cousin to the late lecturer, Jamilu Mazadu, who confirmed the sad incident said it has been reported to the Police at the Angwan Rogo Divisional Headquarters.

He said, “These hoodlums that usually go for shara went to the area, my brother who is a member of the security committee went with others to guard the entry point because if that is not done, the hoodlums will enter people’s homes.

“No one knew that this time, they were with guns, not their normal sticks and other weapons. They started shooting at the people and in the process, my brother and one Sa’id were killed.”

Meanwhile, the University where he worked has offered condolences to the family.

The University’s Head, Information and Protocol Unit, Adamu Saleh, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maimuna Waziri, in a condolence letter to the family, prayed that they are comforted.

