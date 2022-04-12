By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Ijaw leader , Chief Godspower Tomone has spoken against call by Arewa youth assembly on the federal government not to award pipeline surveillance job to ex militant leader , High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

Tomone in Warri , Delta state yesterday said the Arewa body should be concerned about the insecurity in the north, adding that the federal government should not hesitate to award the job to Tompolo.

“Tompolo is the man ripe enough for the job. By virtue of Tompolo being from Ogulagha, Gbaramatu and other oil bearing kingdoms in the Niger Delta region and his sacrifices over the years makes him more qualified to be given the contract. “

“I also commend the federal government for considering the choice of Tompolo. Tompolo handling the pipeline surveillance contract, the oil production in the country will no doubt improve as he has done it before.”

He accused internal betrayals of being behind the call by Arewa youths, warning them to desist from such acts

” It must have been the hand work of some internal betrayals. anyone fighting Tompolo will not have his way as he has the blessings of all the Ijaw people. Those bent on selling Ijaw nation out should repent now before they will meet their waterloo.”