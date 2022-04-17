Summit Estate, the real estate arm of Summit Group Limited have recorded massive growth since the launch of the brand, helping people own luxurious homes and assets across states in Nigeria.

One of the several achievements is the Flag-off of Face of Summit Group Ltd, 2021/22, a business pageant which was held on the 12th of December 2021 to wrap up a magnificent year.

The brand which has fifteen sites in Abuja, Lagos and Abeokuta were duly represented by each of the contestants of which Miss Summit Estate Jikwoyi (Rosemary Johnson) emerged Winner, Miss Summit Estate IDU (Chioma Patyline) came second and Miss Summit Estate Gwarinpa ( Vivian Kosi ) came third.

The Fourth Girl Miss Summit Estate Ajebo (Helen Abobi) was awarded as Miss Photogenic Nigeria 2021/22 by a partnering brand, Spanish Models Entertainment Ng.

The event saw top dignitaries who graced the occasion and received awards during the Summit Entrepreneurs and Investors Awards. The aim of the event was to promote the company by creating awareness and increasing sales.

The Project Manager Queen Felicia Boco who won the title of Most Beautiful African Model 2020 and also a Brand Ambassador for Summit Group Ltd, during an interview with the press expressed her gratitude to God for a successful event and prayed for more sales and promotions for the company.

“I am delighted for the success of the pageant event. It has been a fantastic back to back quarters of success for the brand in the 2021/2022 trading year. We sincerely appreciate our client as we wouldn’t have made it this far without them”, she said.

The MD/ CEO of Summit Group Ltd; Otunba Lere Olabode, in an exclusive interview encouraged Nigerians to invest in Real Estate and stated that Summit Estate has affordable, accessible, fenced and cleared Lands with prices as affordable as 2million Naira in great locations.

He also added that clients are allowed to pay on installment as the company has different packages to suit their budget. The Land Locations includes, but not limited to Airport Road, IDU, Jikwoyi and Gwarinpa.

“Investment in land property is one of the most reliable investments available to mankind. I urge Nigerians to take advantage of the Easter Promo Land Sales which is ongoing, and buy affordable Plot of Land from Summit Estate and become a Landlord in the city of Abuja”, he said.

“We offer installment mode of payment which may stretch within a year. Anyone interested can visit our website www.summitgroupng.com and get more details on how to purchase properties from Summit Group Ltd”.

The company promised to continue providing excellent services to her clients. The staff & entire management of Summit Group Limited however, wishes her esteemed customers a happy Easter celebration.