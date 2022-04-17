Fast-rising music sensation and songwriter, Kelechi Solomon, otherwise known as Style Zee appears ready to build on the success of his last EP that rocked the music scene in 2021.

The five-track EP seems to have given the rising star a new identity and fame as he continues to thrill fans and music lovers with his music and sound, which he described as unique.

Style Zee who is signed on Akunwata Entertainment owned by Chijoke Jude Amefuna, famous as Akunwata has just completed the video for his hit track off the EP, Move.

With a new collaboration that will see him duet on a new song with Patoranking also in the works, Style Zee disclosed that making music is one thing, working with the right set of people that would add value to one’s craft is equally important.