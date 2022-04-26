By Onozure Dania

The Pioneer, Multi-Disciplinary Professional Estate Firm in Nigeria, Bode Adediji has said that political architecture should be structured to favour women.

Adediji gave the charge recently during Vanguard Women’s Conference, tagged: Walking The Talk: Towards a Gender Balanced Polity- The Time is Now, #Breakthebias, held in Lagos.

He stated that if Nigeria as a nation does not interrogate the political architecture, campaigning for women to go into politics will be a waste of time.

Adediji said that almost 80 per cent of the architecture in Nigeria is in support of the gender gap, adding that religious insensitivity has also played a major role in the gender gap.

According to him, the understanding of the gender gap must be on the mind of everybody whether men or women.

“If I am to evaluate the country as a person, what differentiates Nigeria from the rest of the world is that it does more of talking than doing and until it is able to conquer and solve that problem, the country is going to continue to have a problem.

“What I have seen is that the women groups have started what they must not abandon. The reason is that we are clamouring for gender equity to bridge the gap.

“The war of bridging the gap between men and women is a battle that must be fought by all and sundry.

“Those of us in the private sector have seen that the energy, the labour and mental capacity of women surpass that of men.

“The campaign and effective education of the female must be sustained because without education, we are nothing.

“The other issue is culture. Nigeria is struggling to break even to be able to join force with other countries that are already making remarkable progress.

“When you look at the National Assembly in Rwanda, you will be proud that more than 50 per cent of the lawmakers are women even in the agricultural sector.”