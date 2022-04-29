Strongmas Residence Development held a groundbreaking ceremony to unveil to stakeholders and investors their latest multimillion project in Lekki Phase one, Lagos called ‘The Omini’.

Speaking about the Omini project, Managing Director and CEO of Strongmas Residence Development, Michael Shobukola explained that in Strongmas company, integrity is their currency.

The company has delivered in other projects they have done and are confident that The Omini project will be successful as well.

“We at Strongmas company, we puts luxury first in any project they we set out for and so we want to use the Omini project to restore the premium environment Lekki Phase one is known for.

“The groundbreaking means the beginning of the project and we are projecting to finish this building in 18 months. We have done this before and we delivered before 12 months, we will deliver again. In the capital market like this one, Integrity is the currency you have. For people to believe in you, integrity is your currency” he said.

Explaining further why they chose Lekki Phase One, Shobukola, said that they chose Lekki for the premium environment it is known for. Be believed that a few situations have been tearing the premium quality away from Lekki, but their Omini project will restore its glory and project Lekki and Nigeria to the world.

“We chose Lekki phase One for the Omini project because, Lekki is a premium area in the whole of Lagos Island. Though for some time now, some people have tried to compromise the fact that Lekki is a premium area. With our Omini luxury apartment project, we want to restore that premium that this area is known for. We chose Akin Leigh because it’s an environment designated for residential alone. The environment does not flood and they have 24 hours power supply, which is hard to get in Nigeria. Also, another unique thing about this Ace area is that it is over looking the lagoon. We want to use Omini building to project Lekki as premium quality environment that it is to the world.

Speaking further about theIr expectations for the project, Shobukola who had the presence of notable and influential guests at the groundbreaking ceremony is optimistic that the project will attract individuals that love quality to invest.

“We want people that love quality to invest with us because the prize for quality is much more cheaper than substandard. The price you pay for doing substandard building costs more than quality. Substandard can cost life, peace of mind. This is why we do not compromise on our standard. We are giving people peace of mind, luxury at its best with this project,” he said

Hosted by popular comedian Kofi, another epic and entertaining moments at the event was when Trinity choral singing group wowed the guests with their lovely voices.