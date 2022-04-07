.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the industrial action embarked upon by different academic unions, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state has extended its mid-semester break by four weeks.

The University management had on Monday, March 26, announced two weeks mid-semester break for the students of the institution.

However, a statement issued by the registrar, Mrs M. Omosule, dated April 7, directed the students to stay back home for another four weeks effective from Monday, April 11.

The special release tagged, “Extension of Mid-semester Break by 4 Weeks, reads, On 26th March 2022, the University Management announced a two-week mid-semester break for students beginning from Monday, 28th March 2022.

“With full realization of the import and impact of the industrial actions embarked upon by the various Unions within the Nigerian university system, the University Management has decided to elongate the mid-semester break by four (4) weeks.

“Students are therefore directed to continue with the mid-semester break for four (4) weeks beginning from Monday, 11th April 2022.

“We wish our esteemed students a productive and most refreshing break”.

