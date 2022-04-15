By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has accused the federal government of using the starvation strategy to intimidate her members into accepting “the fraudulent Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System ,IPPIS, without resistance.”

The Union while noting that they have been dealing with a government that is full of inconsistencies and deceit, regretted that It is alarming that a government which acknowledges that lecturers deserve a wage review having been on the the same pay since 2009, would still turn around to starve lecturers especially in the festive Easter period for daring to ask for a fair wage and better facilities for government universities.

Chairperson, ASUU Federal University Otuoke, FUO, Bayelsa State, Dr. Socrates Ebo in a chat with newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa, pointed out that the federal government had in a most dishonorable manner rejected the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a corruption proof indigenously developed payment platform, despite passing integrity tests twice with almost 100% scores.

He said: “The federal government has decided to apply the starvation strategy to force ASUU into accepting the fraudulent IPPIS without resistance. Our union is dealing with a government that is full of inconsistencies and deceit.

“There appears to be a premeditated plot to price university education out of the reach of the common man. ASUU members are being punished for insisting that public education must be qualitative and affordable.

“The government is deliberately pauperising lecturers to kill any intellectual challenge to their shenanigans. The political class believes in holding down the best brains in the country and keeping them perpetually poor as the way to retain their most corruptly rewarded political power.

“Now, their children go to the best schools abroad while they are working hard to ensure that even if the common man’s child ever goes to school at all, he would never have access to qualitative, uninterrupted tertiary education.

“It is clear from their own confessions that some ministers do not want this strike to end. They are making mega bucks from the corruption fraught IPPIS.Nigerians should take note of the heartlessness of these so called ministers.”