The Federal Government has been advised to stop the politicization of insecurity in the country, but to leverage on various security technological devices to curb the incessant security threat leading to loss of many lives in the country.

The advice was made through a press statement issued by the Photojournalists Association of Nigeria, Lagos branch and signed by its chairman, Otunba Kola Olasupo after its monthly congress held in Ikeja, Lagos over the weekend.

The press statement further read, “We are calling on the Government to stop playing politics with security matters in the country. The reality today is that nowhere and no one is safe. Trains, aircrafts, the roads, even homes are all been attacked by hoodlums, bandits and terrorists. It is irrefutable that unemployment is one major cause of insecurity.

We call on Government at all levels to look for ways of engaging the teeming number of unemployed youths. Vocational training should be pursued vigorously to help curtail the spate of insecurity in the land. Government at all levels should also take the issues of the Industrial Training Fund more seriously. There is a need to see how many companies are engaging students that are due for internship and find out why others don’t encourage these interns.

We support calls that more Security lights and Closed Circiuit Television (CCTV) cameras should be installed at major locations to help in the prevention, investigation and possible arrests of criminal elements. While we strongly condemn the incessant killings, kidnap and cases of wanton destruction recorded almost daily in some northern states, we call on Lagos State Government to look out for areas like Oju-Irin, Ebute Meta, Fagba, Agege, Ojodu-Berger and Oshodi, as unscrupulous elements now use such places as their hideout, smoking and drinking joints even in broad daylight.

Parents have also failed in their roles. Statistics confirm that majority of our youths are now on drugs and this is very worrisome. More worrisome is the attitude of both Federal and State Governments to these issues. There’s need for the Government to come out and define where they stand on these matters.”