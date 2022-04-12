Jimitota Onoyume

A Frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Obada has reassured his teeming supporters across the state that he is still in the governorship race.

Obada who spoke to journalists at the last mega rally of the party in Ughelli, Delta state said his attention had been drawn to campaigns by some that he was no longer in the race.

He commended his teeming supporters in the state for their firm support, adding that he was in the race to win the election.

“We know what is happening, how some persons are having sleepless nights because of my aspiration. They know I have the support across the state. So they are panicking. “

“They are spreading rumours that I have dropped my ambition . Please ignore them and I know you have done even before I made this appeal”

” I have had several calls from my supporters in the three senatorial district that they are with me all the way”.

” It is unfortunate that some aspirants have made me the issue of their campaign instead of telling deltans what they have for them.”

” I am not surprised because they know the level of acceptance I enjoy across . And the the content I have for the state “.

Obada who has appeared before the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union to unveil his programme when elected reiterated his commitment to a greater and prosperous Delta state when elected.

” Our performing governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been doing great on several fronts. And he will want someone who can sustain his great achievements and also add value to them and the state. This is the gap I am coming to fill when elected governor of the state”.

” I am still in the PDP. Ignore whatever some persons are saying . They are worried because it is becoming clearer to them that I am in the race to win “.