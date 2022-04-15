.

Inspired by God’s word and her experiences, rising gospel singer, Stella Mary Kalio better known as Stellariverz has released a new song titled ‘You love me’.

“The song was inspired by God’s word, my experiences and my conviction that nothing can separate us from God’s love and how mindful he is of us”. she revealed

The song features talented gospel rapper, Protek Illasheva “Protek Illasheva is super talented and a blessing through his style of music, I love gospel rap. I also thought about the generation of people who would be listening and how I can carry everyone along especially the young people.”.

Shedding light on the impact she sees the song making, the artistic mother of two said:” I am a soul winner and I want to be able to look back and see that lives have been touched. I want to draw people closer to and reconcile them back to God through my music. Music is a very powerful tool, characters are formed through music and a lot of people connect with music”. she said.

Going down memory lane, Stellariverz also opened up on how her musical journey began.

”From a tender age, I have always been drawn to music. I started in the children’s choir to the teenage choir and continued as a secular musician in my university days where I was doing backups vocals for numerous artists and covers until I gave my life to Christ and made a dramatic turn to respond to the higher call of the Lord in my life”. she concluded.