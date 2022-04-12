A Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Emeka Njeakor has called on Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana Iyiegbu and their most elder brother, Sir Nnamdi Iyiegbu to stay away from politics to remain relevant.

The APGA Chieftain who hails from the same town with the Cubana brothers Oba in Idemili in Anambra State, disclosed that people join politics for three major reasons, money, popularity and alleviating poverty among the people.

But in the past few years, Obi Cubana and his brothers have done several empowerment programmes that focuses at alleviating poverty accross Idemili North/South. They are also known all over the states and beyond.

“So I wonder why any of them would even think of venturing into politics after God has blessed them with sufficient wealth and popularity.”

Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu the immediate elder brother to Chief Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has already declared his intentions to run for Federal House of Representatives to represent Idemili North/ South Federal Constituency under the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

His declaration, however, came after Ike and his brother Obi Cubana paid a visit to His Excellency, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State.

While some believed that the visit was a business call, others alleged that the visit has underlying intentions of discussing Ike’s intentions for House of Representatives.

But the Ike’s Kinsman said: “All I can say is that the governor has said it time without number that he will not get in involved in selection of candidates or endorsements, but will support candidates that emerges. Ike must have a rethink.

“They are loved by almost everyone. Politics can only bring hatred to them. They should maintain their good name which they have laboured day and night to build. I am personally advising them as a father to stay away from these whole politics thing,” Njeakor said.