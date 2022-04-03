Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja: Senior Civil Servants in the Federal Capital Territory, FTC, Abuja, under the auspices of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, have vowed to resist attempts by a few disgruntled elements to destroy the Union.

Recall that a former President of the Association, (name withheld) and a few expelled members have been spreading false information through social media, claiming that both the Lagos National Secretariat and the Ultra Modern National Secretariat complex, under construction in FCT, have been sold, among others fabricated allegations.

At the end of a mass meeting in Abuja, the Chairmen of all the Units of the Association in all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, in Abuja declared that those bent on undermining the only standing Union in the Public Service for personal aggrandizement would have them and other members across the to contend with.

Members of ASCSN who stormed the Ultra Modern National Secretariat complex of the Association alongside their leaders commended the National Leadership of the Association for the prudent management of the Union’s resources.

The Ultra Modern National Secretariat complex comprises a Conference Centre, Guesthouse, Offices and shops, on the fifth floor of construction, which covers about 12 plots of land in the Mabushi area of the FCT.

They wondered how many organizations, both in the Public and Private sectors of the economy could undertake such a massive building project without getting grants or obtaining loans from banks and other financial institutions, contending that no Union in Nigeria has come near the kind of monumental achievement.

In the communiqué issued at the end of their deliberations in Abuja and signed by 53 Units Chairmen, they condemned in strong terms malicious publications by unscrupulous and disgruntled persons designed to tarnish the image of the Association and its leaders.

According to the communique “The meeting, therefore, urged the Leadership of the Association to take appropriate actions against those behind the online publication of falsehood against the Union and its Leadership. The meeting also urged the Leadership of the Association to expel any other member of staff of the Union who is found to be relating directly or indirectly with those bent on destroying the Association and bringing its Leaders to disrepute.

The labour Leaders accordingly “passed a vote of confidence on the National President of the Association, Tommy Etim Okon, the Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, and all the Principal Officers of the Association. We equally call on the teeming members of the Association in Abuja and the 36 States of the Federation to continue to support the current National Leadership of the Union that has demonstrated unparalleled commitment toward the pursuit of members’ welfare.

The Labour Leaders also “dismissed as a ridiculous allegation that N14 billion of the Union has been embezzled and wonder how such amount could have been accumulated since its registration when the Association had various bills such as salary commitments, hosting of meetings of Central Working Committee, CWC, National Executive Council, NEC, Delegates Conferences, etc, auditor’s fees, statutory rebates to organs of the Union including Branches, Chapters and Units, seminar grants, payment of rent in respect of the Union’s offices nationwide, settlement of terminal entitlements of staff, training and retraining of members both at home and abroad, etc, to settle.

“They also posited that the claim that the Union’s property housing its National Secretariat in Lagos and the building under construction in Abuja had been sold was false.