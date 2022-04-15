BY Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to address the rising wave of insecurity across Nigeria especially in the northern part of the country, the African Democratic Congress ADC, has promised to put an end to the menace bedevilling the nation.

Deputy National Chairman, Strategy, Innovation and Change of ADC, Dr. Chike Okogwu, stated this at a stakeholders meeting with presidential aspirants of the party in Abuja.

He lamented that after seven years in office, the present administration has not found solutions to the challenge of insecurity, stressing that Nigerians are in pains.

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security” he added

He stressed that Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without appropriate response from those with the responsibility to protect them.

“We cannot continue this way. We cannot continue to put our hope on nothing, in a situation where our children cannot go to school; in a situation that farmers cannot go to their farmlands. Already, we are witnessing a rise in the cost of food items, and how Nigerians, on a daily basis, are going hungry,” Okogwu stated.

Dr. Okogwu therefore appealed to all Nigerians to make sure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 elections adding that the ADC has introduced an intra party political debate after the Easter celebration to pick the best out of the presidential aspirants of the party.

The Presidential hopefuls are, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Chukwuka Monye, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dumebi Kachikwu and Dr. Mani Ibrahim.