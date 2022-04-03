By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, said that urgent steps must be taken to rescue the country from further slide saying Nigeria needs a president that can take it out of the doldrums.

Governor Wike said when he met with leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State.

Speaking on his ambition, Wike said Nigeria cannot continue to allow the country to go the way it is sliding adding that something has to be done while insisting that he can take back power.

Unemployment, hunger bedeviling Nigeria — Wike

His words: “I have spoken to the elders and leaders privately and I hope that they get across to you what I said to them. Most importantly is that we can’t continue to allow the country to go the way it is sliding. Something has to be done.

“This country today requires a leader that is focused and one that has capacity. We need someone courageous and focused and I. and I can tell you that I have the courage and I am not afraid of anyone and I can make things better for this country.

“All I have come to say is that I want to be given the opportunity on May 28 and 29 to represent PDP in the fight coming up in 2023. If you do that for me, then you have to go back to the villa. We must win this election. What we are going to do is to go and take back the power and give it to PDP. We are not begging. We are ready to take it back because the power belongs to PDP.”

In his remarks, former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Olabode George, said the party is ready to support Wike and give him their backing.

He said: “The Governor has told us in clear terms what he wants. When it comes to courage and resourcefulness, he has it in abundance. He also has age on his side. We need a bright person who can bring us out of the doldrums and we are ready to support you in Lagos.”