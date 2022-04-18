Standard Chartered Bank has officially launched its US$40m new head office building.

President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the event and unveiled the plaque of this iconic, energy-efficient building located in the new business district of Lusaka, Zambia.

Speaking during the event, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO Africa and Middle East region for Standard Chartered Bank, re-affirmed the Bank’s continued commitment to Zambia as a key market and thanked the Zambian government for their partnership in key sectors of the economy. He reassured the government that, “Standard Chartered remains firmly committed to Zambia – a commitment which is clearly demonstrated through our investment in a new head office building, as well as further investments into digital banking capabilities and key infrastructure projects. We also continue to invest in community initiatives such as Women in Tech, our flagship Futuremakers programme, which aims to lift participation of women by enabling them to grow their businesses through technology.”

Mr Herman Kasekende, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, said during the event, “Standard Chartered Bank has a long history in Zambia dating back to 1906 when the first branch opened in Kalomo. We remain firmly committed to Zambia and the time came for us to consider a new location for our brand. It was also the right time for us to re-affirm our long-term commitment to Zambia and that is why we chose this new location in the emerging business district of Lusaka.” He added, “That is why in my recent interactions with the key ministries, I have spoken about this new building with passion and pride.”

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, said that the new head office was an immovable asset that becomes an integral part of the national balance sheet, and underscores Standard Chartered Bank’s endurance, commitment and desire to building a better Zambia.



Standard Chartered was the first bank to open in Zambia in 1906. 115 years on, the Bank shared its pride in being a pioneer in banking through various innovations. These include the first-ever – and only – end-to-end digital bank in Zambia where clients can open an account through the SC Mobile Banking App, without the need to physically visit a branch. The Bank is also proud of its new head office building, as it is the first-ever EDGE certified building in Zambia.”

Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, Dr Caleb Fundanga, thanked the Head of State for officiating at the launch of the new building – calling it an ‘architectural marvel.’ He also re-affirmed the Bank’s commitment to being ‘Here for good.’