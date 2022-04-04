By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the growing incidences of Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs, stakeholders in the campaign against the killer diseases have called for the inclusion of more NCDs in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Scheme, BHCPF with a view to ensuring that more Nigerians have access as well as benefit from the scheme.

In a communiqué issued after a workshop on Supporting Integration of Cardiovascular Diseases in the Basic healthcare provision fund (BHCPF) and Inclusion in the

State Social Health Insurance (SSHI) benefit packages in four States –Lagos, Ogun, Osun & Oyo States, insisted that there is a need for the integration of more NCDs especially Cardiovascular Diseases into the SSHI Scheme.

The participants also noted that the beneficiaries of the scheme must be identified and ensure the provider mechanism of provision to the vulnerable in society is determined.

They urged the government to inculcate routine screening for Cardiovascular Diseases, CVDs, at the Primary Healthcare Centres, PHC, and Community Levels.

“Primary Health Care Centres and Secondary Health Care Facilities must be well equipped with good infrastructure, appropriate equipment and adequate human and financial resources to manage CVDs.”

The Participants also stressed the need to ensure a two-way referral system between the PHC and Secondary Health Care Facilities.

“It is important to identify critical stakeholders, especially PLWNCDs and to involve them in decision-making processes.

“There is need to also ensure screening, treatment and care of PLWNCDs at Community, PHC and State Health Care, SHC, levels.”

The communiqué further called for the buy-in of the National Council of Health as well as the High-Level Advocacy to Government at the State and National levels.

They called for the institutionalisation of the processes and adaptation to the peculiarities of each State, adding that, “States must be creative and innovative.”

“To ensure continuous monitoring and evaluation for sustainability; multi-stakeholders; Government, private sector, CSOs and individuals should adopt PHC facilities and PLWNCDs by providing resources for the management of CVDs,” they noted.

