At a two-day workshop organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), in Abuja, stakeholders in the information and Communications Technology, ICT sector took a critical look at emerging technologies and advised relevant policy makers in the sector to integrate them for further growth.

The stakeholders, drawn from financial institutions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the academia among others, contended that Blockchain, for instance, could be the bedrock of innovation and economic growth, if relevant authorities effectively implement policies contained in different regulatory guidelines.

The workshop, themed “Distributed Ledger Technology (Blockchain) Ecosystem, Decentralisation and Adoption Methods”, also had participants from the military and paramilitary forces, Nigerian Cyberwarfare Command, and the private sector.

The stakeholders, who spoke in turn at the workshop, profoundly appreciated the role of NCC in engendering a dynamic digital regulatory environment, the remarkable contribution to the growth and development of novel and emerging technologies, and NCC’s adoption of adaptive mechanisms that have enhanced emerging technologies in Nigeria. NCC’s Director, New Media and Information Security, Dr. Haru Al-Hassan, who delivered the opening speech on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said existing national digital economy frameworks such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030 instituted by the Federal Government as well as regulatory initiatives by the Commission, have been significant enablers of Blockchain and emerging technologies in the country.

According to Al- Hassan, “good regulatory policies are the bedrock of innovation and growth and it is the aspiration of the Commission that Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) otherwise known as Blockchain and other innovative technologies and services would continue to thrive and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria.”

Also, Director-General, BPSR, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, informed the audience that the Nigerian government was already making efforts, through a number of initiatives, to harmonizing emerging technologies with the public service sector in a way that will strengthen the efficiency of the public sector. He also said that Blockchain will be central in the implementation of the National e-Govt Masterplan.

Dr. Abdul-Kareem Oloyede of University of Ilorin, who clarified the difference between Blockchain and Bitcoin, stated that the former is the underlying technology used for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He also stated that Blockchain could be utilised to minimise expenditure and expenses, speed up transactions, and improve data security for financial institutions, health care, and businesses.

Amaka Ukwueze of UNN particularly applauded the Commission for taking the lead in discussions on DLTs considering the fact that Nigeria does not have a clear-cut Blockchain policy yet, even though countries worldwide had begun integrating DLT as a central part of their business practices.

