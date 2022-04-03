By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the expression of frustration and threats by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to invite foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists in Nigeria is a further confirmation and admission of the failure of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration in which he is a key player.

The party however noted that Governor El-Rufai cannot distance himself from those responsible for fueling and aiding insecurity which degenerated to acts of terrorism ravaging our nation today.

In a statement issued by spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, Sunday, the PDP said the alarming insecurity situation in Nigeria that has led to the killing and maiming of tens of thousands of our compatriots “since the APC took office in 2015 is the result of the actions and comments by APC leaders and government officials who encouraged acts of terrorism in the name of politics.”

The statement further read: “Nigerians can still recall how in July 2021, Governor el-Rufai, when asked why the federal government was lethargic in going after bandits (terrorists) stated that the bandits (terrorists) are collections of independent criminals for whom banditry is a business.

“Nigerians can also recall how ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor El-Rufai threatened that ‘those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the persons that will come and intervene, they will go back in body bags’.

“The media was also awash with reports of how Governors of APC-controlled states, especially in the North West region of the country publicly romanced and empowered terrorists by paying them billions of naira of public funds in various hurried, uncoordinated and hazy negotiations.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how in November 2020 the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency through its spokesperson, Shehu Garba, rationalized the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Borno state by terrorists and blamed the farmers for not obtaining clearance before going to their farms.

“Such comments and actions by Governor El-Rufai, the Buhari Presidency and other APC leaders have the propensity to embolden terrorists to unleash violence on innocent people, the result of which are now apparent and living with us.

“Our party challenges Governor El-Rufai and other APC leaders to speak out on the confession by a former APC leader that the terrorists pillaging our nation were brought in by APC leaders to rig the 2019 general elections but had remained in the country following the failure by the APC to pay them for the heinous ‘services’ they were contracted to provide against the Nigerian people.

“Governor El-Rufai should know that he and other APC leaders cannot under any circumstance distance themselves from blame in the worsening insecurity, pain, horror, social dislocation of families and life-discounting experiences being encountered daily by Nigerians under the APC.

“The PDP however wants Governor el-Rufai to know that his suggestion or threats to import foreign mercenaries is counter-productive and capable of compounding the already dire security situation in our country.

“The PDP believes in the competence and capability of our gallant armed forces to defend our nation. They are only being encumbered by manifest complicity, conspiracy, incompetence and failure of the security command and control coordination structure of the APC administration.”

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, said that urgent steps must be taken to rescue the country from further slide saying Nigeria needs a president that can take it out of the doldrums.

Governor Wike said when he met with leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State.

Speaking on his ambition, Wike said Nigeria cannot continue to allow the country to go the way it is sliding adding that something has to be done while insisting that he can take back power.

His words: “I have spoken to the elders and leaders privately and I hope that they get across to you what I said to them. Most importantly is that we can’t continue to allow the country to go the way it is sliding. Something has to be done.

“This country today requires a leader that is focused and one that has capacity. We need someone courageous and focused and I. and I can tell you that I have the courage and I am not afraid of anyone and I can make things better for this country.

“All I have come to say is that I want to be given the opportunity on May 28 and 29 to represent PDP in the fight coming up in 2023. If you do that for me, then you have to go back to the villa. We must win this election. What we are going to do is to go and take back the power and give it to PDP. We are not begging. We are ready to take it back because the power belongs to PDP.”

In his remarks, former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Olabode George, said the party is ready to support Wike and give him their backing.

He said: “The Governor has told us in clear terms what he wants. When it comes to courage and resourcefulness, he has it in abundance. He also has age on his side. We need a bright person who can bring us out of the doldrums and we are ready to support you in Lagos.”