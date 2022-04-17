This fantastic festival for food lovers in Africa is coming to Accra, Ghana for its next event over the Easter holiday.

After a successful debut in Abuja, Nigeria last year, the next edition of the African Food and Drinks Festival is set to sate hungry foodies on Easter Monday, 18th April 2022 at EFUA SUTHERLAND PARK, Accra, Ghana.

Hosted by African Food Network in partnership with TV3, the upcoming African Food and Drinks Festival promises to be a party zone with festive dancing, specialty food & beverages and more. African Food Network cannot wait to sate the hungry residents of Accra, Ghana some of the tastiest delicacies this continent has to offer! “For years, we at African Food Network have been passionate about promoting African food and culture, that’s the reason we had to run a festival that puts it in the fore front” Kevin Eze, Founder African Food Network says.

A world of taste awaits at the African Food and Drinks Festival with a delicious food and drinks as dynamic and unique as the African continent. Guests can sip & savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats before exploring a variety of flavors while enjoying the diverse concert lineup, including acts for all tastes.

Mr. Kevin Eze, disclosed these in a statement on how the festival was founded, “African Food and Drinks Festival was created with the sole aim of celebrating African culture through food, it’s a periodical festival which would be done in different cities around the world to promote and commemorate black culture with food and drinks from the rich continent of Africa” he says.

The organizers intend to host a free and family friendly event where you can get your hands on the most vibrant and high quality food Africa has to offer. The team has searched high and low to bring guests only the best variety of food to feast on from many local and international food brands. Whether you’re a ‘stick to what you know’ type of eater or a culinary adventurer, there really is something for everyone.

An array of fun and mouth-watering delicacies will be made available by various local food vendors while African restaurants from Ghana and all over Africa will also be displaying all kinds of tantalizing menu. Along with tastings, demonstrations, and mini-cooking lessons, bites, and sips from a dynamic selection of Ghana’s up and coming vendors, you’ll find pop ups from African celebrity chefs, aspiring chefs, hobbyist cooks, games and activities that promises to make this festival one worth attending.

This year’s African Food and Drinks Festival lineup features chart-topping musicians with genres of all tastes – from nostalgic bands to national headliners. The event lineup boasts of big names like Chef Jean Claude, Ghana’s TikTok star, Wesley Kesse, Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, Media sensation, Kwadwo Sheldon, the all-male catering team, Menscook among other top food influencers, chefs, food bloggers plus DJ’s, musicians, and artists and many more to make sure the festivities go long into the night.