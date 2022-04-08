The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) has faulted SD Huesca’s termination of Kelechi Nwakali’s contract.

According to the association, they would be heading to court to challenge Huesca action as Nwakali’s labour rights was violated.

The Super Eagles midfielder has accused Huesca of sacking him because he went to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In an official press statement released on the AFE’s official website, the players’ association revealed that it was taking up the role of ‘advising and defending Nwakali’s legitimate interests.’

Also Read:

“After communicating the Huesca Sports Society, this past Tuesday, April 5, the end of the contractual relationship that it had with the soccer player Kelechi Nwakali, the Spanish Soccer Players Association wants to state the following:

“SD Huesca notified the footballer that a disciplinary file was being opened on February 4, 2022, due to alleged events that have led to the club’s unilateral decision to fire the player.

“Since the enormous defenselessness that this situation was causing in the affected person became known, he made himself available to Kelechi Nwakali, advising him and defending his legitimate interests.”

Vanguard News Nigeria