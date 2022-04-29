The South-West Zone of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the increasing acts of violence and insecurity in the country.

The Christian body made the call in a 9-point communique issued at the end of its quarterly meeting held at the Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Methodist Church, Opebi, Lagos between March 30 and March 31.

The communique, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, was signed by Rev. Fr. Raphael Osegboun, the Zonal Chairman and the Zonal Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Sir Steve Alabi.

According to the communique, no efforts should be spared at all levels of government to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerians and the enthronement of peace and security in the country.

The Association said it noted with great concern the near collapse of the national economy and the attendant skyrocketing prices of goods and services which have gone beyond the reach of the common man.

It also appealed to those perpetrating violence and engaging in acts of destabilisation to sheath their sword and embrace dialogue and peaceful means to resolve their grievances.

“They are reminded of the sanctity of human life as no struggle is worth the spilling of the blood of fellow Nigerians.

“We called on government to bring the sufferings of the common man to an end as fast as possible to avert a social crisis of unimaginable proportions,”the communique said.

The communique also expressed dismay over some Muslim groups condemning the return of some Christian founded schools to their original owners.

“This is coming at a time the sickening descent into immorality in the country is traceable to the decline in discipline and in spite of the fact that no compensation was ever paid to the churches,” it said.

The communique called on the state governors within the South-West geographical zone to continue to protect the socio-economic and political interest of the residents as a secure and united Nigeria.

It called on the governors to continue to pursue the realisation of true Federalism in the country to create a just and equitable nationhood.

The communique enjoined parties involved in the lingering crisis in the nation’s University system to have the interest of the country at heart and halt the slide to educational anarchy before it is too late.

It also noted the increase in political activities across the country and prayed for God’s divine guidance in choosing a new leadership for the country.