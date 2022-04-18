The Joint security task force comprising of the police and military personnel has killed a notorious gang leader of the IPOB/ESN militia known as “Evil forest” during a gun duel that ensued yesterday at Orlu.

The gang leader “Evil forest” who hails from Amadim in Amaifeke, Orlu and his gang were notorious for attacking security operatives in Orlu while his men ambushed the Army checkpoint at Afo Ogidi junction.

It was gathered that yesterday, the security operatives got an intelligence report over an imminent attack by the IPOB/ESN militia gang operating with 5 vehicles as they tried to infiltrate a security post at Orlu and was repelled by the quick intervention of the security personnel.

According to our sources, it was disclosed that a gun duel took place between the IPOB/ESN militia gang and the joint security task force which led to the killing of “Evil forest” and 25 members of his gang while others sustained life-threatening injuries.

The joint security task force has continued with their patrol around the area to ensure peace and security are restored while encouraging the people to go about their lawful businesses without fear or any form of intimidation by the IPOB/ESN gang known as Unknown gunmen.

Recall that “Evil forest” and his gang are have been reportedly terrorizing the people of Orlu and its environs leaving so many innocent people dead, some wounded while properties worth millions of naira were set ablaze during the time he and his gang held sway in the area.

