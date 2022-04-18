By Chinedu Adonu

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, South-East zone, has decried non-payment of pensions and gratuities by the governors of the region.

The retired workers who said that pensioners in the zone were worse off in payment of pensions and gratuities, lamented that in some states, gratuity had not been paid in the last 10 to 15 years, while pensions were paid in arrears of three to six months.

In the communique signed by Dr Josiah Ugochukwu and Livinus Ashiegbu, Zonal Chairman and Secretary respectively, after the zonal conference in Enugu, the union decried the sufferings, anguish, and mass death of pensioners, especially in the region.

The communique reads: “The conference of NUP South-East zone abhorred the deliberate and brazen abuse of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the State Governors.

“The conference reiterated the provisions of the constitution that provide that pensions and gratuities shall never be denied or be delayed.

“The conference regrets that many governors have diverted and embezzled billions of naira meant for the payment of pension benefits with great emphasis on South-East governors.

“The conference strongly alleges that the EFCC has decided to compromise with these looters of billions of pension funds.

“The conference further decried the nonchalance of our brother governors who take delight in paying their brothers and sisters the sum of N500 as their monthly pension. These governors have been adamant to the call by the NUP to harmonize pensions and adjust same in line with the Federal Government increases.”

They, however, warned the affected governors that the union would not hesitate to call out all the pensioners from the zone for protest to demand the immediate adjustment and payment of all pension arrears and gratuity.

The union appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to exercise their constitutional oversight and put a stop to the looting of pension funds and ensure prompt payment of pensions, gratuities and harmonisation.

The pensioners in the communique commended Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, saying: “The conference gladly commends Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, for their prompt adjustment and regular payments of Pensions with Federal shares.

“The conference felt very uncomfortable with the state of the nation with particular reference to increasing insecurity, corruption and starvation in Nigeria.”

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for providing a conducive environment for the hosting of the conference, the pensioners thanked God for making it possible for Dr Godwin Ikechukwu Abumisi to emerge the union’s National President of Igbo extraction.