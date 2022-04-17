Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe and Gbajabiamila

President of South-East Heritage Foundation, SEHF, High Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, has commended the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for attracting infrastructural development to Surulere Federal Constituency.

He also hailed the number four man for ensuring human capital development among the his constituents who hail from different parts of the country.

Uzoigwe said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

The statement reads: “On behalf of South-East Heritage Foundation, I use this opportunity to congratulate the people and inhabitants of Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State for the unmatched development we have seen and will continue to see all through the tenure of our very own Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The development we are seeing across Surulere in the area of roads (reaching 90 percent of the entire road network in Surulere); human empowerment through which he has lifted a good number our constituents; and social amenities, are testimonial of a detribalized nationalist like him. His empowerment touches both the Southwest, Southeast, Southsouth and Northern divides of Nigeria.

“When you were elected into the green chamber, we were happy we have got a representative who turn things around. Though you are of Surulere Federal Constituency, you became a Nigerian national policy maker. You are so strategically placed that it would be excusable if you don’t have time for yourself and your people but it was your nature to run inclusive government.. By your openness, and accountability, you won the confidence of many Surulereans and Nigerians.

” It is pertinent to note that this confidence reposed on you were never to be mirages, in that, the trajectory of your popularity, quality representation and advocacy remain unabated. You have simply lived your promises. Very notable is your personality: Yes, you haven’t stopped being the usual you. You still create time out of your busy schedules to interact with your stakeholders and constituents, and also to inspect projects by yourself. You have always wanted the best for your people, hence you ensure that Surulere gets going well. You have also maintained relative peace and security in the Federal Constituency.

“From the epicenter of Nigerian government, you have undertaken advocacy for your people and the entirely country. You have exhibited uncommon courage in Nigeria by passing into law several masses-friendly bills, most especially the ‘Electoral Reform Law, which has now restored confidence and trust in the elections process and electoral system. Your regime as the Speaker of the House of Representatives is riddled with good memories of quality service delivery, and Nigeria will always remember you for writing your name in the sands of time.

“We, the people and management of South/East Heritage Foundation will continue to be proud of you. Your service Report Card has justified the fight, the commitment, the support and vote we put in to ensure your emergence. We, therefore, commission you for greater assignments in future. We will be ready to give you 100 percent support any day.”