By Chinedu Adonu

The issue of who becomes the flag bearer for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has taken the centre stage since the party concluded her National convention.

Recall that the party had already zoned their Presidential slot to the South without mention of any particular zone in the South.

So many South East leaders in the party have already declared their interest to vie for the position which includes; Governor Dave Nweze Umahi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Skc Ogbonnia, Ogbonnya Onu, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, amongst others.

All these declaration cannot be exonerated from the lamentation that the next President of the country should come from the South East part of the country, as other zones from the region, had taken their own part at the highest set in the country.

The leadership of the South East Progressives Forum, have equally joined the call for the production of a South East President in the country through APC, saying that, the Best man for the Job is the current Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

In a statement signed by her National coordinator and Secretary, Hon Dr Cc Ubah and Hon Ofordi Victor Nwankwo, they stated that, APC needs produce an experienced, Progressive and grassroot mobiliser like Chris Ngige as her flag bearer, so as to retain her position as the ruling party in the country as well as the largest Political party in the continent.

They stated that, the minister’s leadership prowess, ability to manage crisis, grassroot acceptability as well as status as a renowned leader, has distinguished him amongst other aspirants in the party.

They wondered why the Labour and Employment Minister is yet to make his intentions known, as he is also someone that will reward the efforts of the foundation members of the party when elected.

According to them”

“The South East Progressives forum is endorsing the calls for the production of Nigeria President from South East extraction”

“We are aware that, This can only be feasible in APC, being a party that has shown fairness and justice to all the zones in the country”

“We understand that a lot of leaders from the southern part part of the country, have shown their interest in having a shot at the highest Office in the country, through the party”

“But we are also aware that, APC as a party, can only Show that they are different from other political parties, by micro zoning the position to the South East”

“We have seen a lot of South East leaders in APC, like :Governor Dave Umahi, Sen Orji Ụzọ Kalu, Sen Rochas Okorocha, Dr Ogbonna Onu, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, Skc Ogbonnia, amongst others, officially and unofficially, declaring their interest to run for the Presidency “

“We have looked at the achievements made so far by the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari and discovered that, the only person who can Capitalise on them ana make further progress is Senator Chris Ngige “

“Sen Ngige is a leader per Excellence, a grassroot person, an astute administrator and also, a foundation member of the party “

“He has done noble in his office as a Minister, who has been regarded as one of the Best in this administration, owing to his commitment in the Nigerian Project as contained in the policies of President Mohammadu Buhari “

“Sen Ngige is the Best amongst the equal and we want him to go and make a difference “

South East Progressives also stated that, the recent acceptance and endorsement of Sen Ngige by the igbo leaders in the 19 Northern States, is a signal that, there is no hiding place for a golden stone.

They however, called on the minister, to hear their calls, declare, win and make Nigeria better; as Nigerians yearn for a president like Ngige as Buhari’s successor.

“We are in tandem with the support and endorsement that was recently given to Sen Ngige by Igbo leaders in the 19 Northern States of the Federation”

“Such an endorsement is a signal that, he is the Best Igbo man for the Job. We call on Sen Chris Ngige, to declare and run for the office and deliver the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians”

“We believe that, Sen Ngige is the only Igbo man who would replace Buhari and move the country forward. He would equally remember the party grassroot members”.