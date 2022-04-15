



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that he was devastated over the flood disaster in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa which claimed about 341 lives.



President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu called for collaborations among African leaders in developing common and effective strategies for improving emergency management response.systems.



The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was “saddened and unspeakably devastated” by the flood disasters in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa that have so far claimed 341 lives.



“Reacting to the calamity on Friday in Abuja, the President said, “I’m greatly shocked by this large-scale natural disaster which has caused widespread sufferings and fatalities in our sister country.”



“He explained that “the disruption of water and electricity supply, as well as the destruction of homes, makes this natural disaster one of the worst in our recent memory.”



“While extending his sympathy to the government and people of South Africa, President Buhari urged other African leaders

“to work together towards developing common and effective strategies for improving our emergency management response systems that will help us significantly reduce the human and economic impacts of natural disasters and impending climate change.”