By Ademola Adegbite

IBADAN—FOUR months after the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors, the indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso are worried over the delay in the announcement of a new monarch by the Oyo State Government.

Vanguard gathered that the delay and presentation of Staff of Office to the new oba was not unconnected with the alleged petitions by some of the candidates who lost out during the contest.

A palace source told Vanguard that some of the defeated candidates submitted petitions to the state government, challenging the process of selection and they are awaiting a response from the government.

It would be recalled that out of the 23 bonafide sons of Ogbomoso who jostled for the vacant stool, Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, an American based Redeemed Christian Church of Christ, RCCG, pastor, was the chosen Oba, a situation which generated uproar among the stakeholders.

The development generated controversy between the family, kingmakers and other critical stakeholders.

It was further gathered that Ghandi’s name had since been submitted by the Local Government authorities to Governor Seyi Makinde for necessary action.

An informed top government source said: “The Governor, Makinde, is taking his time to ensure there is no crisis after the announcement of the new king. He knows some people are angry with the selection process and he is investigating the development.”

The government source, therefore, assured that soon, the new king would be announced and installed without any further delay.

Late Oba Oyewumi joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, at the age of 95 after a reign of 45 years.