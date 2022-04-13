.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Princess Mrs Sarah Sosan and renowned Professor Patrick Utomi and others are to lead a symposium on nationwide development on April 24.

The hybrid event is slated to hold at Alausa Ikeja also to be streamed online is themed: Accelerating nationwide development via a bottom-up approach.

It is being organized by Atinuke Odjenima, a leadership and human development consultant passionate about nation-building to mark her 40th birthday.

She said the event “presents the opportunity to exchange ideas and present practical steps to value reorientation, accountability and reinforce belief and hope for a better Nigeria.”

Other top guest speakers expected at the occasion are former presidential candidate, Mr Tope Fasua, PhD, a chartered accountant and public policy analyst and Gboyega Isiaka, a former Ogun state governorship candidate.

Tito Philips, Jnr. a Lagos based CEO of MADphilips Development Company described Atinuke as a jewel among her pairs adding; “I want to salute her for the various strategic efforts to improve the Nigerian economy and equally wish her more celebrations in good health”.