By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The historical town of Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State will, after Easter, celebrate one of its foremost artist and teacher, late Nze Ezeozonka A.A.O. Onwughalu with the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Director-General of National Commissions for Museums and Monuments, Professor Abba Tijjani and a host of other dignitaries are expected to attend.

The celebration which would take place at Anambra State Museum Complex/SICA House, Igbo-Ukwu will feature the posthumous Public Presentation of the Book, “Igbo-Ukwu: A Historical Survey And Cultural Heritage” authored by the late sage.

This event was conceived to immortalise the works and ideals of the late sage, who was a sculptor, art historian, graphic artist of international repute and author, a statement by the organisers said.

The talents of the late Ezeozonka included singing, carving and sculpturing, recycling used materials into new products (Ikwa nka), writing, mason-work, artefacts collections and cracking jokes to make people happy.

He was also a Scout Master, a good listener and took special joy in blowing elephant tusk-flute, dancing uhie music and adorning cultural attires, for which he was well known in Igbo-Ukwu and environs.

Nze Onwughalu left prodigious imprints in the academic, artistic and societal arenas as evidenced by his article publications, seminars and conferences, membership of various bodies and contributions to the society at large.

According to the programme of the event, the celebration of his life will start with a Holy Mass at his family house by 8am on Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022 after which all the dignitaries and visitors will move down to Sica House for the other activities of the day. The event would also include a visit to the National Museum located in Igbo-Ukwu.

Late Onwughalu was born about 1940 and attended St. Paul’s Central School, Igbo-Ukwu, St. Charles Teachers Training College, Onitsha, where he obtained his Teacher Training Certificate in 1960 and obtained Bachelor of Arts; B.A (Hons) in Fine and Applied Arts with Specialisation in Sculpture and Art History from the prestigious University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1979.