By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has made eight new appointments, including Christian Aburime as press secretary.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Paul Nwosu named the new appointees as Chukwuemeka Agbata, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, ICT Agency, Chike Anyaonu

MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Joe Anatune

MD/CEO, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, Arch. Okey Ezeobi

GM/CEO Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Christian Aburime, Press Secretary Media, Tochukwu Nweke

Special Adviser Legal, Dr Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser, Youth Empowerment Programme and Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Special Adviser, Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.