By Vincent Ujumadu
Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has made eight new appointments, including Christian Aburime as press secretary.
The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Paul Nwosu named the new appointees as Chukwuemeka Agbata, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, ICT Agency, Chike Anyaonu
MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Joe Anatune
MD/CEO, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, Arch. Okey Ezeobi
GM/CEO Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Christian Aburime, Press Secretary Media, Tochukwu Nweke
Special Adviser Legal, Dr Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser, Youth Empowerment Programme and Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Special Adviser, Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.