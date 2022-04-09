By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Sobi FM’s Senior News Editor, Investigative reporter and Fact Checker Dare Akogun alongside five other outstanding journalists across Nigeria have won the journalism fellowship on Trans Fat Free Nigeria campaign, organised by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

Adesola Ikulajolu (ICIR), Temitope Bademosi (TVC), Sunday Elom (Orient Daily Newspaper), Felicia Dairo (Premium Times), and Nkoli Omhoudu (AIT) are the other winners.

They will form the second cohort of the fellowship which begins on April 12, 2022 with a virtual orientation.

According to a statement by the Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, made available to Vanguard in Ilorin announcing the winners, it noted that the six best entries were picked by a team of senior and experienced journalists based on the quality of the presentation of their pitches, the ingenuity of their ideas and the relevance of their pitches to the campaign objectives.

Akinbode also said that “The purpose of the fellowship is to stimulate conversations and deep dive into key issues relating to trans-fat consumption, elimination, and the health of Nigerians.

“The fellowship will also equip the journalists with the necessary skills and access to information to aid their reporting on issues concerning trans fatty acids,” he added.

The fellowship, supported by Global Health Advocacy Incubator, GHAI, is part of CAPPA’s efforts to build the capacity of the media to report ways to eliminate trans fat from Nigeria’s food supply from an informed perspective in line with the World Health Organisation, WHO’s recommended standards.

As part of the fellowship, the journalists will produce and publish in depth pieces on trans fat around any of trans-fat content in food, trans-fat and wellbeing, industry players, food labelling and regulation and distinguishing trans-fat enhancing cardiovascular diseases and implications of the treatment of such in Nigeria.

The fellowship intends to build and improve public awareness on trans fats and world best practices regarding its use as well as other issues relating to it.