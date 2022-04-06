By Prince Osuagwu

Mobile phones, computer and accessories retail company, Slot System Ltd says the recent ISO 9001:2015 certification awarded to it by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has created a global aura around its management and operations.

CEO of the company, Engr Nnamdi Ezeigbo told Hi-Tech that although his company had long strategically positioned its management towards international best practices, the certification has, however, bestowed global standards and as well has given the management team the right to feel like any other standard team globally.

He promised that the certification would provide the tonic to continue making management decisions that will not only exemplify the company as a customer-centric organisation but also distinguish it as a locally based business with international standards and globally recognised management principles.

Recall that last week, the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk bestowed ISO certificate for quality management system on SLOT systems Ltd, saying the company has managed its operations very well to be called a globally recognised standard organisation.

The certification, ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard for a quality management system, QMS.

Farouk who was represented by the Deputy Director, MSC, Engr Nwaoma Olujie, said the certification will help Slot Systems address the challenges associated with consistently meeting business and regulatory requirements.

Olujie said: “We have recognised Slot Systems’ role in the provision of retail and after-sales support services of durable mobile phones, computers and related electronics accessories.

“The 1SO 9001:2015 Quality Management System approach now provides it with a globally recognized and acceptable solution to address the challenges associated with consistently meeting business and regulatory requirements.

“The adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System framework, therefore, reflects the commitment to one of its strategic goals geared towards delivery service with high ethical standards.

“It also ensures that Slot consistently provides products and services that meet customers’ requirements while managing the internal and external issues and addressing the risks and opportunities associated with the sales of mobile devices and provision of support service” she added.

She also said the certification demonstrated SLOT’s management system’s conformity to internationally acceptable standards and its ability to align with best practices.

She, however, challenged the company to ensure that the system remains effective and up to date to reap the benefits of ISO approach to Quality management; else the certificate will be withdrawn, if the structures in place for certification break down and necessary corrective actions are not taken on observed non-conformances.

Vanguard News Nigeria