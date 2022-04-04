By Chinedu Adonu

THE suspended sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, on Monday witnessed partial compliance by residents of Enugu metropolis.

Markets, parks, malls, petrol stations and restaurants were under lock and key, but major roads and streets witnessed low vehicular movement as few commercial buses and keke operators were seen rendering services as most persons were seen trekking along the streets.

Road side markets were also open for business activities but could not peak as usual following the development.

Although IPOB had repeatedly announced indefinite suspension of the sit-at-home order, residents continued to stay at home for fear of being attacked by hoodlums.

Vanguard reporter also observed increase patrol of policemen on the streets of the metropolis.

Speaking with our correspondent, a trader at the Ogbete Market, Chukwudi Ezeja, said he came out because he was tired of staying at home on Monday.

“Monday is the beginning of the week and to stay at home seems to me as a crime. I came out because, am tired of staying at home,” he said