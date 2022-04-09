By Chinonso Alozie

The Sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, grounded economic activities in Imo state, Friday for the second time in the week, after it was held last Monday. Saturday Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the residents were all forced to stay at home having been told by the enforcers of the sit-at-home not to come out.



They said the Friday sit-at-home was to show full solidarity for the IPOB leader who was to appear in court on Friday.



The sit-at-home completely halted all forms of economic activities in the state. The streets of Owerri Municipal were empty as shops and supermarkets were shut down.

READ ALSO:



Filling stations and schools were also closed. The two major markets in Owerri metropolis, Ekeukwu and Relife markets were closed while transportation companies could not open for business.



The banks were all closed and few security personnel were seen around. The areas affected were the streets of Mbari, Wethedral, Okigwe, Akwakuma, Amakohia, and Aba road among others.



Port Courthouse road and Onitsha road were also affected as well as the world bank and Egbu road.