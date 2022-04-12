•Unknown gunmen raze Imo commissioner’s house

By Chinedu Adonu & Chinonso Alozie, ENUGU

At least two persons were allegedly shot dead and a Sienna vehicle was burnt by miscreants said to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home in Enugu.

Vanguard learnt that the hoodlums shot consistently as they dispersed passengers, leaving two people dead. Some passengers and drivers suffered gunshot injuries as they attempted to run for their lives.

The driver of the burnt Sienna who escaped the attack narrated how the hoodlums stormed the park with a minibus while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

The driver said he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived at the park in a minibus and he started to move away from the vicinity as quick as he could.

According to the driver, “I learned that two persons were reported to have been shot dead during the attack which lasted few minutes.

“By the time I looked back to see what was happening, my Sienna was up in flames”.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the attack said that the police operatives have launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.

According to him, “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a minibus shot an unidentified male traveller and in the process, torched a Sienna vehicle around Chris Chemist Roundabout, Enugu, in the early morning hours of today (yesterday).

“The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by Police Operatives, who responded to a distress call on the incident.

“He, however, was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Meanwhile, manhunt of the assailants has been launched, while the said area and other parts of the state remain relatively peaceful,” he said

Unknown gunmen raze down Imo commissioner’s father’s house

In a related development, unknown gunmen on Saturday night set ablaze vehicles and houses of Imo State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Cyprian Akolisa and that of his aged father both in Obibi, Awo-Idemili, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Commissioner confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri yesterday.

This is the second time, Akolisa’s house was attacked. Other Commissioners who had suffered attacks included the Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba; Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Ford Ozumba; as well as the Local Government headquarters of the same Orsu LGA among others.

Narrating how the unknown gunmen attacked his hometown, Akolisa said: “The Igbo are hardworking people who through their years of toils put up structures and leave developmental strides in their communities of origin.

“Through many years of struggle, I have managed to put a block on another to build a befitting house for my family. My aged father also has a house he built through his sweat. Today, both buildings are in rubble and ashes. Our fellow Igbo burnt them. Last year, these arsonists burnt my country home in Obibi, Awo-Idemili, Orsu LGA of Imo State for no just cause

“This year again, they returned and this time, they perfected the complete burning of even the blocks/bricks. And last night, to my utter consternation, they levelled my father’s house. This is a house my father built by himself – the life-toil of an aged man.

“In other words, I wish to put on record that my family house is destroyed. This was after they used a truck to cart all the properties: fridges, TVs, bed/foams, generator sets and other household materials. What are my crimes, and who did I offend? And what were my father’s offences? And I dare ask, where is the Igbo spirit? This is a direct affront to the aku ruo uno spirit. Who will invest in Ala Igbo or Orsu LGA today under this type of atmosphere?

“Other ungodly acts are the sacking and carting away of all the Police presence and armouries in Orsu LGA, the kidnapping and killing of well-to-do individuals and security operatives. This attendant scare has become a daily phenomenon in my Local Government Area.

“Today, these gunmen under the guise of freedom fighters have continued to demand huge sums of money from mourning families who wish to bury their loved ones and the likes.

“It is now strictly business! These gunmen have almost made a god of themselves, killing and cannibalising at will in my area but believe me, they will not succeed with our voices up and collaborative efforts.”

He recalled that ” Arson is ongoing in my LGA of Orsu; there was complete burning of our LGA Secretariat; the house of my colleague – Prince Ford Ozumba, the Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity was razed. The house of Ekene Nnodumele, the member representing Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly was also razed. There are also houses of other political leaders which have been razed in my area so far.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, was yet to respond to the attack.

