Afrobeat, Afropop and Afro fusion singer, rapper and songwriter, Jacob Alexander Evangelista popularly known as The Therapist has stamped his feet on the African musical scene with a debut track titled “Nack”. The artist who was born March 17th in Freetown, Sierra Leone, explained that the track is all about what people do behind closed doors and in effect is a reflection of the society.

“ The song is just about what happens in the society. No matter what the challenges of life bring to our door we all still find time to “Nack”. To “Nack” means to have a good time, to defuse the stress and pressure of life. “Nack” is a feel-good tune with a lot of rhythmic vibes to get the listeners dancing. No bad energy at all,”

he said.

The song “Nack” dropped under the management of Cribs International. Within a week of release the song became one of Top 10 trending songs on various platforms. It is now the Top 5 video contributing songs on TikTok.

Jacob rose to fame from being a Tiktoker by doing short dance moves and skits to Tiktok upload songs and sounds. He has now attained over 2 million followers from his short freestyle videos on Tiktok and also recently on Instagram.

The Therapist is presently a student of the Fourah Bay College (University of Sierra Leone) and where he is studying Architecture.