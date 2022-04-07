Honorable Simon Oshi has called on the Nigerian youth to arm themselves with their voters card (PVC) so they will be ready to make an impact come the elections in 2023.

Oshi who is a frontline PDP youth and grass-root stakeholder, is vying for the House of Representatives seat for Aninri Awgu and Oji-River Federal Constituency in 2023.

He made the call yesterday during an interactive session with youths in Aninri. He admonished them for being uninterested in matters of governance and politics. He said that the nonchalant attitude of our youths won’t help the nation move forward nor will it further their representation in the corridors of power.

He urged the youth to register and get their permanent voters card (PVC) so they can cast their votes in 2023. He also enjoined them to become card carrying members of political parties so they can be in position to vie for elective offices.

Honorable Oshi also commended the Leadership of the PDP, and assured them of the unwavering support from the youths in his Home State of Enugu.

“We must all be involved in the electoral process by acquiring our voter’s card so we can be eligible to vote in 2023,” he added

Oshi emphasized that the only way to ensure that the youth participate in decision making in government is by getting involved in grass root politics and governance.

He further called on the electoral commission to find ways of making it possible for Nigerians living in the diaspora to be able to register and cast their votes too.