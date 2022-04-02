By Moses Nosike

Simba TVS, leading mobility solutions provider, is creating a splash with its exhibition of the latest last mile transportation and logistics solutions at the 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair. The trade fair, opened to the public and scheduled to run from Friday, March 25 to Monday, April 4, 2022, at the International Trade Fair Complex, Golf Course, G.R.A, Enugu Nigeria, has the theme “Advancing the growth of SMEs through corporate governance for rapid economic development.”

Mahendra Pratap, Business Head, Simba TVS, noted that the firm’s participation in the fair is a testament to its belief in and commitment to the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit. He revealed that Simba will have on display throughout the duration of the trade fair, its top of the range 2 wheeler and 3 wheeler vehicles that provide B2B logistics, commercial last mile and personal transportation solutions.

According to Pratap, “We are also here to tap into the pulse of the economy with regards to our industry, to get the customer’s point of view, interact with government delegate, understand the pressures at the business levels for our current and prospective customers.” He added,”We are at the fair with a range of excellent products to ease the transport and logistics challenges of our customers and will be showcasing these products here.”

The latest products the firm will have on display at its stand include the TVS King deluxe Plus iTouch, Simba TVS’ Next Gen 3 Wheeler vehicle with patented iTouch technology and more features to increase earnings, reduce the cost of maintenance and deliver a superior ride experience; TVS King Kargo, a workhorse cargo/ logistics vehicle with opportunity for multiple applications; Neo NX, a stylish personal motorcycle for all-round mobility; and the XL100, a rugged personal motorcycle for moving loads also called Oga for load.

These products have been carefully selected for the value they bring to the people across the eastern region.

Pratap stated that the firm’s stand will be open to visitors to the event with experienced staff on hand to respond to all enquiries regarding the firm’s unique range of products, spare parts and service plans and locations.

In his words: “Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the products, book test rides and gain access to exclusive offers. Of course, they get to take selfies with our game-changing Kekes. We will also be sharing information about our numerous service locations where they can access the best service for the vehicles.”

Taiwo Damilola, Divisional head of Marketing, Simba TVS, explained that the challenging economic circumstances require forward-thinking solutions that will help ameliorate the pressures. He stated, “Our presence here is to aid businesses to make decisions that will help ease these challenges going into the future, both immediate and far.”

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), organizer of the annual trade fair revealed that the theme for this year’s trade fair was picked to address the imperative of value addition and links that would help to speed up and support investment, inflow, industrial activities, and local content development.

Enugu International trade fair is an event that creates a conducive environment where the latest industrial and technological innovations can be demonstrated.