By Emmanuel Elebeke

In preparation for the enforcement of the compulsory linkage of Sim cards and National Identity Number, NIN across the country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) had urged citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage.

The directive followed the expiration of the earlier breadline issued by the Minister that ended 31st March 2022.

To this end, the Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days.

In a joint statement signed by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and NIMC Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, on behalf of the Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urged citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window few days extension to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days.

They, however, thanked all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had severally approved an extension of the NIN-SIM linkage deadline in 2021 before the latest deadline that ended 31st of March, 2022.

With this directive, the implication is that any telecom subscriber who fails to link his Sim with his NIN will be blocked when the enforcement begins.