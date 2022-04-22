Fast rising music star, shizem has released an Afrobeats song dubbed, “No Body”.

The mid-tempo groove is a blend of modern Afrobeat rhythm and soothing eulogies.

Born in Lagos state Nigeria, Denzel Oluwafemi Adeniyi aka “Shizem” is a New York-based Nigerian afro fusion singer, songwriter, performer, dancer and filmmaker.

He is passionate about music and promoting the rich African rhythm through creative sounds and inspiring messaging. No body is Shizem’s second official single for the year after dropping ‘assignment’ earlier in March.

He went viral online in 2021 for his hit song featuring popular Nigerian highlife singer, Flavour N’abania, demonstrating his vocal prowess, musical versatility and unique creativity.

In a preview of the song with Vanguard, the artist observed that the lyrics combine raw everyday Nigerian Pidgin English with subtle metaphors that descriptively tell how he is madly in love with the body of a sexy lady, adding originality and a distinct flow and sound to the beat.

Mr Akeju, a director at Prime Music Partners, the mainstream media distributors of the new song heaped praise on the artist tagging him the “The new face of Afrobeats sounds”.

Shizem hopes his new release will serve as springboard to further project him on the global music scene.