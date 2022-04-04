By Femi Bolaji

A public commentator, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has said the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Central Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, was not well thought out by the committee.

Ridwan, while reacting to the suspension of the Cleric said, he (Sheikh Khalid) was only lamenting on government’s failure devoid of any political leaning.

According to him, “I’ve watched the Sheikh Nuru Khalid clip.

“My understanding of Islam is that the mimbar shouldn’t be a medium of political communication.

“In all fairness to Sheikh Khalid, his talk wasn’t about politics, it was simply about the sad state of the nation.

“I don’t understand why the mosque’s committee should suspend him!”