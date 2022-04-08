Just as we have witnessed the rise of David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido in the last decade, some similarities have been noted between the Afrobeats Legend and Afrobeats latest popstar, SHAGGYBLAQ, both known for their rough edged melodies and unique lyrical delivery.

SHAGGYBLAQ has been dubbed to be the next Davido and is fondly been called ‘Young Davido’.

Due to the impact by shaggyblaq on every single he drops becoming clearer and showing a pattern, as we saw during the rise of Davido back in 2011, from SKELEWU to ALL OF YOU to AYE, the list is everlasting, same way we’ve seen SHAGGYBLAQ drop hits like EKUROLE, HALLELU and most recently NO MIX AM.

Davido and shaggyblaq’s similarities extends to their versatility in proven records like ‘champion sounds’ by Davido and ‘Hallelu’ by shaggyblaq’.

Both Amapiano sounds but have hit major waves, very impressive to see two afrobeats stars running the amapiano scenes.

In recent times, people are wondering if we are going to see a collaboration between shaggyblaq and Davido. It could be the biggest song of the century.