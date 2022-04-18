By David Odama

LAFIA– THE former Governor and senator representing Nasarawa North senatoral district, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura has de-associated himself from reports that he is set to dump APC for another party.

Reacting to reports from certain sections of the media alleging that he is set to dump APC for NNPP, the immediate constant of the APC National Chairmanship, described the report as fake news which has no substance, baseless and unfounded aimed at tarnishing his hard earned reputation as well as pitching him against his party.

According to a statement issued by his press Secretary, Danjuma Joseph and made available to Vanguard in Lafia Monday, “The attention of His Excellency, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has been drawn to yet another fake news on a social media platform called ‘Nasarawa Info-Pedia’, with the caption “Breaking News, Sen Tanko Al-Makura, is set to dump APC for NNPP Allah Sarki”

The statement added the fake news is not only a calculated attempt to discredit the Senator’s good relationship with his party members and the leadership of APC, but an imagination from the pit of hell and the figment of rumour paddlers whose stock in trade is to see to the downfall of others.

“Senator Al-Makura, as a founding member of CPC who later became a stake holders in APC, where he became governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have no intention or contemplating on dumpling the party he has built over the years for any party”.

The statement declared that the former Governor of Nasarawa State is still in APC and has never contemplated leaving the party for any reason. “Infact he is re-contesting the current seat as Senator under APC. We call on the the party hyrachy, members, supporters and other well wishers to disregard the mischievous and fake news.