***Says he has helped in growing the nation’s Economy

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has felicitated the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on his 65th birthday, praising him for his steadfastness in the service to the nation.

Senator Musa in a birthday message he personally signed in Abuja commended the President of the Dangote group of companies and hailed him for his numerous contributions to the growth of the country especially his role in the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

While rejoicing with Dangote on his birthday, Musa said that he joined his family members, friends and associates to celebrate his milestones, especially during this period of Ramadan.

The Senator who described the business Mogul as a consummate businessman who has invested in almost all the key sectors of the economy, however, urged him not to relent on his Oars.

According to Senator Musa, Dangote has achieved laudable and remarkable results in the production and supply of food items, making him a household name and the richest man in the black world.

Musa who noted that he appreciates Dangote’s philanthropist, simplicity and humane nature, especially in his actions at redefining the livelihood of Nigerians for the better, said that he is particularly happy with the celebration for making Nigeria and Nigerians his first priority by investing here in his father’s land as that would go a long way in pushing other Nigerians to do same in the country to remove many unemployed youths from the streets.

The Senator wished him good health, wisdom and courage and greater service to God, the country, and humanity.

Senator Musa said, ” My brother and Friend, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as you turn 65 today, I felicitate with you as I share the memorable occasion with your group, family members, management and members of staff as you give thanks to the Almighty Allah for His protection, guidance, especially during this period of Ramadan.

” As you gather your family and friends to celebrate this day, I pray that Allah will continue to hear your prayers and supplication as I pray that He fills you with continued peace, good and sound health in the years ahead as you will not stop to contribute to the economic growth of Nigeria. Happy birthday my brother, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. May the Almighty God protect you and your family.”