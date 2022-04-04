Sen Alimikhena declares for 3rd term

…says Edo North stands chance of producing next Senate President

Senator Francis Alimikhena Edo North Senatorial district

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, Senator Francis Alimikhena, weekend, declared his intention to seek a third term in the Senate, just as he vowed to use his position to accelerate massive job opportunities and infrastructure development in Edo North, when reelected.

Alimikhena stated this while declaring his intention to seek another term at the Senate at his Igiode residence.

He was received by a mammoth crowd of chieftains, leaders and ward executives of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The lawmaker, in a statement by his Director of Communication, Benjamin Atu, said: “I was fortunate to be a principal officer in my first tenure in the Senate as Deputy Chief.

“It was because I was the only elected APC Senator in the entire South-South zone in the 2015 general election and returning back to the Senate now will be in the best interest of all of us in Edo North.

“I am here today to thank you for all the support you have been giving to me all along since my election to the Senate in 2015.

“I am also here to declare my intention to seek re-election.

“As I have always said in all my campaigns, “that I will never surcharge what belongs to Edo North; and in this regard, I have done everything necessary including getting out of the box for Edo North.

“I have facilitated employment for our youths in various federal agencies, while some others are federal commissioners and agency chairmen.

“Parliament is not an executive branch of government, the function of parliament is to make laws in ensuring good governance.

“I have initiated several bills and motions in the Senate and most of them have passed the third reading and are in the Presidency waiting for assent.

“The Bills waiting for assent also include the upgrading of Auchi Polytechnic to a university.

“In our desire as lawmakers to fill in the gap in terms of infrastructure development, I have not let Edo North down.

“We have done several roads while many others are still ongoing. Edo North was submerged and we have intervened through several erosion control measures.

“We have built schools, established various skill acquisition centres including a world class dialysis centre at the Auchi General Hospital, as well as regular empowerment programme for our youths and women.

“I have done all it before and I am set to do much more. I am here to seek your support and your votes in the forthcoming APC primary election.”

