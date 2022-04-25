Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is well on its way to becoming an established cryptocurrency and two weeks after its launch, it’s standing strong in the market.

The market as a whole, however, has been on the downturn for most of the week with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dipping with the latter trending below $3,000, at this time of writing.

The influence that the aforementioned cryptos have on the entire market is slightly understated as many cryptocurrencies below them such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are well into the red, as this article is being written.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) stands tall

In what was a record-breaking presale where Seesaw Protocol (SSW) surged over 8,000, SSW’s success continued after its launch as it rose to a price of $0.44 at one point.

Despite levelling at $0.35, at this time of writing, Seesaw remains a hugely successful project given its early stay within the cryptocurrency industry and its recent listings on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko suggest the project is just getting started.

Its lock of $1 million in liquidity has helped secure the short-term stability of the SSW token and solved the issue of low liquidity for users.

As a multi-chain integration bridge, users will be able to exchange and trade tokens across the blockchains of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC).

Crypto investors will finally be able to have the choice of which blockchain they want their transaction to be conducted on and will be able to take into account the cost-effectiveness and speed of the transaction.

Dogecoin (DOGE) dips at the end of the week An extraordinary year of growth for Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2021 has unfortunately been followed by a year of stagnation in 2022.

It was always going to be a tall order for the meme coin to build on its unthinkable success in 2021 during the altcoin boom.

Having hit its all-time high of $0.731578 in May 2021, Dogecoin has since dipped over 81% to its current price of $0.136046, at this time of writing.

A dip of 6.8% in the past 14 days has continued DOGE’s slide but it remains the 11th ranked cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of over $18 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

According to some crypto experts, DOGE will reach a level of $0.17 by the end of 2022.

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) downturn continues

In a similar story to Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a remarkable 2021, becoming one of the biggest and most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world.

However, a struggle has occurred to make the same inroads the cryptocurrency made in 2021 and there has been a lack of growth in SHIB.

Despite the stagnation, Shiba Inu has continued the development of its ecosystem with the launch of ‘Shib: The Metaverse’ as well as Shibarium, its layer 2 solution that will help the blockchain help with the increasing demand for transactions.

