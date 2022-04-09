Photo by Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/Shutterstock (9253421an) Ronaldinho, Clarence Seedorf, Jay Jay Okocha. Brazilian soccer star and former FC Barcelona player Ronaldinho, left, former Dutch soccer player Clarence Seedorf, center, and former Nigerian soccer player Jay Jay Okocha arrive for the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow Russia Soccer WCup Draw, Moscow, Russian Federation – 01 Dec 2017

The beauty of Nigeria and Dutch football artistry will be on showcase on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, when visiting football legend Clarence Seedorf leads a selected Heineken team against a star-studded Nigerian side in a face-off challenge being organised by international premium beer brand, Heineken.

Seedorf who is headlining this year’s Heineken UEFA Champions League trophy tour will be showing football fans in Nigeria as well as loyal Heineken customers why he remains an iconic name in football circles especially when it comes to the Champions League.

Seedorf, the first and currently the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League Trophy with three different clubs, will have along with him on the Heineken team another ex-football star, Patrick van Uden.

Others on the team include; Martin Kochl, Supply Chain Director NB Plc, Rob Kleinjan, Finance Director NB Plc as well as Jelle Van der Meer, Max Crombaach and Maarten Vrolijk are on the Heineken team along with Seedorf for the face-off challenge that would be taking place at the Landmark Events Centre next Tuesday.

Team Nigeria on its part boasts of a healthy mix of football, entertainment and business personalities that would be showing off their skills against their Dutch counterparts.

Ex-Super Eagles stars, Austin JJ Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will be doing their thing along with Davido and Reekado Banks while Allen Onyema; CEO of Air Peace and Olawale Fagbemi will all be showing off their unique skills also.

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi described the faceoff challenge as another Heineken Football Experience which remains unrivalled even as he predicts there will be lots of fun in the five-a-side contest.

He said: “It’s a unique football experience with a healthy mix of gladiators in football, entertainment and the corporate world. They will showcase their talents on the turf courtesy of Heineken,” he noted.

The match, which is part of the long-chain of activities for the Trophy Tour, comes up a few hours before the UEFA Champions League second leg match between Real Madrid versus Chelsea and Bayern Munich versus Villarreal.